Samsung Galaxy A10 Tops Android Sales for Q3 2019

A new report from Counterpoint Research is showing that the Samsung Galaxy A10 has dominated the Android sales for Q3 of 2019. Counterpoint Research compiled the list of top-selling smartphones for the third quarter of 2019, which included both iOS and Android. In terms of which smartphone had the most sales in the third quarter, it’s not a surprise that the iPhone XR remained in the top spot. We’ve read the report and wanted to share the details of the Counterpoint Research report below.

Report Shows Samsung Galaxy A10 Tops Android Smartphones for Q3 2019

While no one is really surprised that the top spot between both iOS and Android goes to the iPhone XR, a lot of people are surprised at which Android phone was the best-seller in Q3 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10 ended up being the biggest seller on the Android side of the smartphone market. Counterpoint Research compiled this report to show the top 10 sales globally between the two operating systems.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is a fairly cheap Android smartphone, but it doesn’t look or feel cheap. You can get the Samsung Galaxy A10 for about $160, so it’s a reasonable price for people around the globe and likely what made it move to the top spot for Android. If you look at the graph above, you can see the percentage of sale shares for the top 10 popular Android and iOS devices. What you’ll also notice is that Samsung also comes in the number two spot for Android with the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Samsung Tops Android Best-Sellers for Q3 2019 but Oppo Isn’t Far Behind

While it’s not a shock to most people that Samsung dominates the Android smartphone market, there’s a bit of surprise at the fact that Oppo mobile isn’t too far behind. Oppo earned third and fourth place on the list of top Android smartphones.

The Oppo A9 came in third while the Oppo A5S ended up in fourth place. Rounding out the top 5 was the Galaxy A20 and the Oppo A5 ended up in sixth. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and the Huawei P30 also made the top 10 best-selling smartphones for Q3 2019.

Affordable smartphones are becoming more abundant these days, with both Oppo and Samsung increasing the number of these affordable phones being produced. One red flag that the Counterpoint Research firm noted though, was that the wholesale revenue ended up dropping drastically this year.

In fact, wholesale revenue from the sales ended up dropping 30 percent. The drop in the overall revenue could be due to the fact that there were not that many flagship devices found within the top 10. Only three flagship devices made the list, which is a bit surprising.

Do You Think More Affordable Android Smartphones Will be Released in 2020?

We’ve had a lack of mid-range Android smartphones over the past few years, with most either being incredibly expensive or being way too cheap. The mid-range Android smartphone market is one that hasn’t fully developed to its potential yet, and we think there’s a lot that can happen with this market in 2020.

While we all love the flagship devices loaded with features that cost a lot of money, the issue is that a lot of people simply cannot afford it. That is especially true for people outside of the United States and could be why so many mid-range affordable Android devices made this top 10 list.

Another factor that could be to blame here is the lack of options in the 5G market, with most 5G devices being too expensive for a majority of people. Until more affordable 5G smartphones hit the market, we likely will see more mid-range Android devices becoming top-sellers.

In the comments below, we want to know if you think that we will see more affordable Android smartphones in 2020. Do you think that people will be hesitant to purchase flagship devices since they often cost more money? Are you someone who is concerned with 5G, whether it be the price or the possible negative health effects of 5G? What Android smartphone would you purchase right now if money wasn’t a factor?