Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 & S5E Now Updating to Android 10

We’ve got great news for you when it comes to a couple of the most popular Samsung Galaxy tablets. This week, Samsung has decided to finally roll out Android 10 to both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and the S5E. Samsung has improved the wait time for smartphones to receive updates, but tablets from Samsung were still left out of the mix. Over the past couple of months, Samsung has made an effort to bring all tablets up to Android 10, which began last month with the Galaxy Tab S6. Keep reading to learn more about the new Samsung tablet updates and the update to Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 & S5E Finally Receiving Android 10 Update

We’ve been waiting for what seems like ages for Samsung to get it together and finally bring Android 10 to more tablets. Finally, after months of waiting, we are seeing the Android 10 update go live for those on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and S5E. This means that people with either of those tablets will finally get all of the cool features and changes that Google made when it released Android 10.

Some of the most notable features of Android 10 include a better dark mode and gesture navigation. You’ll also find that this Samsung update also gives you tweaks and improvements to One UI in version 2.0. Improvements you’ll find with this include a screen recorder that’s built-in and also a better quick settings appearance.

One UI 2.0 was released a little while ago, so the Galaxy Tab S4 and S5E will actually be getting One UI 2.1. There are slight changes made to the newest version, such as Quick Share file sharing and also a Single Take camera option. You’ll find out all of the features and improvements that got us excited about One UI 2.0 are still present.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 & S5E Receive Android 10 & One UI 2.1 Simultaneously

What we love the most about this news is that both of these popular Samsung tablets are getting the One UI 2.1 and Android 10 update simultaneously. That means you’ll have basically a brand new device if you update your tablet right now. When we have updates happening at the same time, it can take a while for your device to update. We suggest that you update over Wi-Fi in order to save yourself the huge data it will take to update both.

It does seem a little late to bring both tablets up to speed with Android 10 and One UI though. This should have been done a few months back, but it’s definitely worth it to update right away. Samsung made a lot of improvements and enhancements to One UI 2.1 so we think you’ll enjoy what it has to offer.

We do know that not everyone is seeing this update yet, since it’s slowly rolling out on a regional basis. There is confirmation that France, Canada, and the United States are seeing the updates roll out to the Samsung Galaxy S4 tablet right now. We’ve only heard of the Tab S5E getting the update if you live in the UK, although we suspect it will be rolling out shortly to everyone else. Within the coming weeks, the entire rollout should be global, both for Android 10 and the updated One UI 2.1.

Will You Update Your Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 & S5E?

While it might take a little bit of time for both of these tablets to get Android 10 and One UI 2.1, we know that it’s coming over the next few days and weeks. We are curious as to whether or not you will be one of the people downloading these updates to your device. Some people do not like to upgrade right away while others are first in line. A lot of people like to quickly download and try out the new features found in both of these updates. We want to know which group you are in and why?

In the comments below, we want to know if you’re going to update your tablet as soon as these updates go live in your region? Are you someone that waits a while for an update before you try it out or do you like to be first at checking out the new features?

What other features are you hoping Samsung adds to One UI in future updates? Do you like One UI or do you find that it’s really not that good for what Samsung claims? What has been your favorite feature of One UI, either the first version or the new one? We want to also know what you dislike about One UI and how Samsung could improve it next time? If you’ve updated already, we want to know what your favorite Android 10 feature is and what your favorite One UI 2.1 feature is as well.