Sea of Thieves Coming to Steam

You may have heard about the video game Sea of Thieves, which previously was a Windows Store exclusive. It’s not going to be an exclusive for much longer though, as it was revealed it will be coming to Steam in the near future. We know you’re likely trying to find some new video games to get into while inside due to the coronavirus. Now is as good of a time as any to try out some new games that you’ve never heard of before. You have nothing else better to do so might as well start gaming and see what all is out there, whether it be on Steam or the mobile app marketplaces. Read on to learn more about Sea of Thieves and when this game might be coming to Steam.

Sea of Thieves Heading to Steam Soon

Sea of Thieves is a Windows Store exclusive game that was first released back in 2018, but it’s going to be coming to Steam in the near future. The announcement of it coming to Steam was made by Rare and we’re very excited to finally be able to play this game through the biggest PC gaming platform of them all. We don’t know exactly when the game will be coming to Steam, but we can expect that it will be within the next couple of months.

There’s a Steam page already available and public for Sea of Thieves, which is a good sign that the game will be coming out sooner than later. Rare hasn’t said yet when the game will hit Steam, but we do know some other details about the game we wanted to share.

The best piece of news is that you’ll be able to play with other people who are playing the game on another platform. We are talking about cross-play and it’s going to work with Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox One. That means you can play with someone on Xbox One if you’re playing using the Steam version. Cross-play is something many gamers enjoy and we’re happy to see another game implement this feature.

Sea of Thieves Recently Updated as It’s Slated to Hit Steam

We also know that Sea of Thieves was recently updated, which is great news for people that are thinking of purchasing the game when it lands on Steam. The newest update was Hearts of Fire, and there will likely be more updates to the game in the future. Naturally, Sea of Thieves is a pirate game that has a lot of strategy and adventure built into it. It was pretty good when it first came out but these updates and added content really have improved the game to make it even better.

There is a lot of fighting and looting in the game since you’re living the pirate life. You’ll also find resources and other items in this game and there are 11 different tales to keep you interested for quite a while. If you like open-world games then this is a game you’ll enjoy, especially with the sailing and other pirate-life tasks and missions that you have to do.

Sea of Thieves also has real-life elements included in the game, and we know you’ll find these real-life situations to be pretty cool. One thing you might not know about this game is that you have pets in the game. To make the game more real-life, your pets can throw up, which is pretty funny and makes it more realistic overall. It might be too real for you if you have pets since you’re probably tired of seeing pet puke by now, but it’s entertaining to say the least.

Will You Check Out Sea of Thieves on Steam?

We are hopeful that within the coming weeks we will be able to tell you more of a specific release date for Sea of Thieves on Steam. Until then, you can head to Steam right now to see the Store page and see other details about this game. We also don’t know a price point yet, so we’re not sure if the game will be free or if the game will cost you some money. Hopefully, we will be able to tell you about those aspects of the game in the future as well.

In the comment section below, we want to know if you’ve already played Sea of Thieves through the Windows Store. Is this a game that you enjoyed or do you think it’s just a little bit too basic for you? Are you going to wait until the Steam release to check out this game if you haven’t already tried it? What do you think you’ll like or dislike about this open-world pirate action adventure game? If you’ve tried out some good games lately tell us about those too in the comments below.