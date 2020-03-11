Steam News Hub Makes Keeping Up with Your Games & Interests Easier

This week we wanted to tell you about a new feature that’s being released as an experiment of Steam Labs. The new feature is called Steam News Hub. If you haven’t heard about Steam Labs before, it’s a great research and development part of Steam. In Steam Labs, the team experiments with new features and services for the PC gaming platform.

Steam Adds Personalized News Hub with Content Focused on Your Game Library

A personalized news hub has been added to Steam thanks to the work of the people in the Steam Labs. The Steam News Hub is going to provide you content based on the games in your own gaming library. It will also provide content for you based on the games that you are watching. The front page of Steam is known as being the place to look for all things related to Steam and the community. With the Steam News Hub, it’s a more user-specific place you can check out.

What’s really cool about the new Steam News Hub is that it’s actually mobile-friendly. It makes keeping up with games you own much easier from any device you own. You’ll get all kinds of information through the Steam News Hub. This includes new content that’s been added to your games since you last logged in.

If you’re into developer live steam events, then you’ll love how you can see those live streams from this new personalized news feed. We know it’s hard to keep track of all the updates and additions to games that are in your gaming library. It’s very easy to overlook new content or new live events. That is where the Steam News Hub is going to be incredibly useful for the typical Steam gamer.

Steam News Hub Also Offers Event Reminder Notifications

If events are something you’re into on Steam, then you will also love the event reminder notifications which are a part of the Steam News Hub offerings. You can select to have the event reminders sent to your mobile phone or your email. That allows you to get into the event right away when it starts.

That’s going to be a good thing since sometimes the event already has started before you remember. This is something we’ve experienced quite a few times ourselves. You want to join an event in the game at a certain time but then forget about it. With the new option, you won’t have to worry about forgetting about those game events and this could allow you to score great rewards in the game.

Another really fun part of Steam News Hub is that you can see announcements for all of the games you own or are watching. If you’re like a lot of people, you may get really busy and not be able to keep up with all of the latest game announcements and news like you want.

The announcements will be shown through this personalized feed and this is where you’ll also see upcoming events. Any games in your library or on your wishlist will be shown in this section. All content related to those games you’re watching or that you own will be a part of the feed. You’ll also see information from games that you follow on that specific Steam Store page.

Steam News Hub Offers Recommendations & Much More

There’s a lot to this Steam News Hub that we wanted to tell you about, including the recommendations that you’ll see based on the games you already own. It’s personalized and curated just for you based on the games you’ve liked or chosen to follow. If you’re a developer, then you will also get news from the Steamworks Blog. There will also be news from the Steam Blog that will show up in this News Hub. That will allow you to stay on top of everything you want from anywhere you are.

It’s also possible to hide content if you’re not interested in it too. You can hide content from sources or hide specific game titles. You may have a game in your library you don’t play anymore, so the ability to hide the content about that game is really nice. More features are going to be added to Steam News Hub within the next few weeks. The additional features will allow you to personalize your news feed even more. For now, this remains a Steam Labs experiment. If you check it out, it’s important to note that it’s not completely finished right now.

