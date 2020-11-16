Stories Widget Being Tested on Instagram iOS App

As you probably have noticed by now, iOS 14 comes with an option to include widgets on your home screen. Some app developers have already released a widget that you can use on your home screen, while other apps are still lagging behind. One of the apps that lagged behind when it came to widgets was Instagram, but that appears to be changing. We’ve just learned that Instagram is testing out a Stories widget that you can use on your iOS 14 home screen. Keep reading to learn all about this new addition and how you can check to see if you’re in the test group.

Instagram Testing Stories Widget for iOS App

We’ve just learned that Instagram is in the testing phase of adding an iOS 14 widget that will bring you Stories. The new iOS 14 allows you to customize your home screen and add a whole bunch of widgets, icons, and backgrounds. What’s cool is that this new Stories widget is going to enable you to upload your own story or check in on the Stories from people you follow. You will be able to use the widget to quickly do these activities and it’s a few steps easier than the typical way.

This new Stories widget is only being tested out in a small group for right now, so it’s unclear what determines which group of people get to test it out. We also aren’t sure if this new widget will be coming to everyone in the future, although it’s highly probable it will get a wide release at some point.

If you use Instagram on your iOS device and you have iOS 14, you might as well check to see if you’re in that small test group. It’s very easy to figure out if you’re one of the select few that can test out the Instagram Stories widget, and we will tell you how below.

How to Figure Out if You Have the Instagram Stories Widget

There is a very simple way you can figure out if you’re in the small test group that can access the Instagram Stories widget. The first thing you need to do is just long-press the home screen on your iOS 14 device. This will allow the app icons and the widgets you already have to begin jiggling and then once that happens click on the “+” sign. Go into that search bar and type in “Instagram” and those that can test the Stories widget will see the Stories option.

If you see the “Stories” option it will tell you that you can quickly view Stories for those accounts that you currently follow. It’s not going to show you all of those Stories but gives you a few of them to look at. All you need to do at that point is just click on the “Add Widget” option and it will be added right to your iOS 14 home screen.

Now, if you long-pressed and searched for Instagram and nothing happens, it means that you’re not one of the people that can test out the widget. That just means you’ll need to wait until the Stories widget releases fully. We have no clue when that will be, but we do expect to happen at some point down the road. It’s also not known what qualifications or criteria there is for which group sees the Stories widget in testing mode.

Do You Have the Option to Test the Instagram Stories Widget on Your iOS Device?

Those that have the ability to test this widget will see the four circles appear and three are recent stories from people you follow on Instagram. The other circle is the ability for you to add your own. It’s simple to bring up a story too since just tapping on the story will bring it up quickly on the app. You also won’t be cycling through all of the other Stories once that one has finished and instead, will end up back on the home screen of Instagram.

It’s definitely a cool feature and although it’s not confirmed it will be released to everyone, we know that this iOS 14 widget is going to happen for all at some point. This Stories widget is going to make it easier than ever before to keep up with people you follow on the social app. In the comments below, we want to know whether or not you’ve upgraded to iOS 14 yet and if you’ve tried out these widgets?

Do you enjoy having these various widgets on your iOS home screen? What widgets would you like to see be developed in the future? Were you waiting for an Instagram Stories widget to finally become available to use? Do you think that this Stories widget will roll out to everyone down the road? Are you one of the people that can test out this widget? If so, what did you like or dislike about the widget? Which widget you’ve tried has been your favorite so far? Do you think more apps will develop widgets to use on iOS 14?