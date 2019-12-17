Support for More Extensions Coming Soon to Samsung Internet Browser for Android

We’ve got great news about the Samsung Internet browser for Android. There’s going to be more support for extensions, which is coming soon to those with this browser on their Android device.

If you weren’t aware, Samsung has developed a lot of mobile apps that compete with the regular Google apps, including the Internet browser that competes with Google Chrome. It’s very similar to Chrome and now there’s going to be more extensions for you to choose from.

Samsung Developing More Extensions for Internet Browser on Android

Samsung Internet is one of the few apps that Samsung made available through the Google Play Store. This allowed people without a Samsung device to download and use this browser, which works in a similar fashion to Google Chrome. The developers are always adding new features and functions to the app, and we’ve learned that support for more extensions will be coming soon to the browser.

Web Extension support will be coming to the Samsung Internet browser for Android. What this means is that it’s likely the browser is going to be able to use some of the same extensions that both Firefox and Chrome have in their libraries. Web Extension support is the standard that is used on both Firefox and Chrome, so we’re excited to see which extensions will now be working with the Samsung Internet browser for Android.

Samsung Internet Browser for Android Already Offers Many Features

There’s already a bunch of extensions that are offered by the Samsung Internet Browser, although most of them are in the form of an ad-blocker. The Samsung Internet browser on Android offers a ton of features that most of the popular browsers have including dark mode support and high-speed performance. Ad-blockers are one of the most popular features in mobile browsing apps and Samsung has quite a few of those to choose from.

What’s really interesting is that the Samsung Internet browser has already gained quite a bit of popularity outside of those with a Samsung device. It’s rivaled both Opera and Firefox and the support for Web Extensions is going to make this an even more popular browser. We don’t know when exactly the support is going to be released but know that it’s currently in development. This likely means we will see the Web Extension support sometime early next year.

Web Extensions Support Limited for Now on Samsung Internet Browser

While it’s great news that the Web Extension support is coming for the Samsung Internet browser, there are some limitations to the new support though. For one thing, it’s going to only be released to those on Samsung Galaxy devices for now. That is not a very big part of the Samsung Internet user base, which is disappointing, to say the least.

The second part of this limitation is that you must be on Android 10 in order to get the Web Extensions support. So not only do you need a Samsung Galaxy device, but you have to be on the latest operating system. We are not thrilled that you have to be on Android 10 to get these new extensions.

We are hopeful that the Web Extensions support will be rolled out to many more Android devices in the near future. Nothing has been confirmed, so we will just have to wait and see. This is a huge new addition to the Samsung Internet browser. We’re really hopeful more Android users will see the new feature in the future. What’s really unique is that most mobile browsers do not even support extensions, so Samsung is really making itself stand out by offering extensions and offering a lot more of them in the coming weeks.

