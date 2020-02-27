Survival Game Grounded Set to Hit Steam Early Access Later in 2020

If you’ve been waiting for the new survival game called Grounded to come to Steam, your wait is just about over. We first heard about this game in November when we learned Obsidian was going to be developing this survival game.

At the time, there were no details on a release or Early Access release of the game. We’ve since learned that the company behind mostly RPGs will be releasing Grounded on Steam later this year. Keep reading to learn more about what this survival game is going to have included when it launches on Steam Early Access.

Survival Game Grounded Gets Steam Page Ahead of Steam Early Access Release

The best news coming out this week is that there’s already a Steam page for Grounded, even though we’re likely a few months away from the game hitting Steam Early Access. This game comes from Obsidian and that’s a name you might know as the company is very much involved in making great RPG content. This isn’t an RPG though, as it’s a survival game that involves children. You will be playing as these children in Grounded and the kids were all shrunk down to a very small size.

So you play as shrunken children that have to survive in a harsh environment in the backyard. There’s a storyline in the game and also a very definite ending. This is how a lot of the most popular survival games have been created and Survival uses those elements in this tiny children survival game.

While we don’t know exactly when Grounded will hit Steam Early Access, it’s a great sign that there’s already a Steam page for the game. This means that there is progress being made and that the company is gearing up to begin the testing on Early Access. Hopefully, within the next month or two, we will get more details as to when the actual Early Access release will be.

Grounded Steam Early Access Game Details

As you probably know by now, most games that arrive on Steam Early Access are not complete games, hence the name Early Access. Even though the game itself isn’t the full version, Grounded is going to offer quite a bit of content in the Early Access version on Steam. You will have about 20 percent of the storyline, which isn’t all that much but gives a rough idea of what it’s all about.

In the Steam Early Access version of Grounded there will also be three biomes, which are the haze, the hedge, and the grasslands. There will be a co-op mode for you to check out as well as a single-player mode. You’ll also have base building and crafting to check out as well, which is really cool.

There will be 10 insects and an arachnophobia mode in Grounded Early Access. As for the weapons, you’ll only have access to the first couple of tiers until the full version of the game is released. The same goes for armor, and then the rest of the tiers will be released once the full game arrives on Steam. That is pretty typical of games on Early Access, so that shouldn’t be a real surprise to most people.

Grounded Set for 2021 Full Release on Steam

So there are still many details about Grounded that we don’t know right now, although we know it’s definitely getting closer to Early Access on Steam. We don’t have a date of Early Access release or a date of full release, but we expect to learn those details very soon.

If this game sounds like a survival game you might be interested in, you can check it out by going to the Steam page today. Heading over to the Steam page will allow you to see more details on what the game looks like. Graphically, the game looks really good, especially for an Early Access version. We are undoubtedly excited for how this shrunken children survival game will play.

In the comments below, we want to hear your opinion on Grounded once you’ve checked out the Steam page. Do you think a survival game featuring shrunken kids will do well with the Steam audience? Are you curious about how a company known for RPG ended up making a survival game? What has been your favorite survival game on Steam over the years? Are there any other survival games coming out in 2020 or 2021 that interest you? If you’re not into survival games, we’d like to hear why you dislike them or why they just don’t do it for you in the comments below.