TCL Begins Selling Android TV Models in the United States

If you’ve been waiting to purchase an Android TV, you now have another option thanks to the fact that TCL is now selling Android televisions in the United States. Within the United States, Roku is known to be the biggest and most popular option for smart television, but Android TV isn’t too far behind in numbers. While many different manufacturers have been making Android TV for consumers in the United States, this brand was only making models for people outside of the United States. Read on to learn more about TCL announcing it will now produce Android TV models for America.

TCL Announces Android TV Models Coming to America

We’re excited to tell you about TCL and the fact that the company just announced it would be selling Android TV models within the United States. You may have seen that TCL has been selling Android TV models overseas for quite a while now. What a lot of people don’t realize is that this is the first time that TCL will be selling these smart televisions in America.

The company has been partnered up with Google for a long time and the company said it will use that leverage to bring new smart television models to people in the United States. TCL started selling models with Roku in America since 2014, but this will be the first time that Android TV will be an option. If you haven’t purchased an Android TV yet, the new models coming from this company gives you a great opportunity to check them out.

TCL Adds Android TV Models to Market for Americans as Popularity Grows

A lot of people have been purchasing TCL smart televisions due to the cost since TCL is one of the lower-cost smart television options. The Roku smart televisions are reasonably priced and also have fairly great reviews, which makes it a great option for those on a budget in America. There are often features that are considered to be top-tier, but this brand offers these televisions at a small fraction of what other manufacturers retail smart televisions for.

With Android TV from TCL, we will see the same thing, which includes great features at an affordable price. The same hardware will basically be used too between both Roku and the Google Android TV options offered from the company. You also might not be aware that this brand is actually the second-largest brand in America when it comes to televisions. That achievement happened only five-years after TCL brought the products to market in the United States.

Will You Purchase a TCL Android TV or Wait for Another Brand?

The good news is that even though the company will be selling Android TV now, you will still be able to get the Roku televisions too. They will both be on the market and that means more options for consumers. As far as TCL and the Android TV options, right now there aren’t too many available although that likely will be changing in the near future. You can find a 32-inch Android TV and a 40-inch Android TV that has 1080p. The really good thing is that these versions have a starting price of $129, which is really affordable for most people.

In the comment section below, we want to know whether or not you will be purchasing one of these new Android TV models? Do you already own an Android TV? Have you ever owned a TCL television before, whether it’s a regular television or smart television? What features do you want on a smart television? Lastly, would you rather have Roku or the Android TV model based on the Google operating system?