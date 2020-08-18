Telegram Adds Video Calling Feature to iOS & Android

We’ve got some great news for those of you who use Telegram as your instant messaging app. This popular app just added a feature we’ve been waiting a long time to see. The app just added the ability to make video calls from within the app.

We’ve all been waiting for so long to see this feature and we’re excited that it’s finally here. There are plenty of apps that have this feature, but Telegram is one of the few that uses encryption. Keep reading to learn all about the video call feature that is now a part of the Telegram app for both iOS and Android.

Telegram Brings Video Calls to iOS & Android App in Update

It’s been a long time coming but the wait is finally over for those that use Telegram as their main instant messaging app. The app has finally added video calling, which is something people have been requesting for a long time now. You are now able to use the app to make those calls and it’s all done right inside of the app similar to how WhatsApp works.

The Telegram team finally added this feature thanks to all of the weirdness we’ve had to experience in 2020, such as COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, a lot of people have had to resort to only talking to loved ones using an app. People prefer to video call someone as opposed to just call or text them.

Due to this preference, WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom, and many other apps have gained a lot of traction this year. We’ve told you a while back about how popular these apps are during this period of time. More and more people are looking to apps to fill the voice since in-person contact is very limited right now.

While Telegram was also being used for messaging, the app was missing out on the video calling market that exploded this year. The fact that Telegram just now added the feature means that the company has missed out on opportunities to gain new users. Face-to-face communication from home is now our life, so Telegram finally decided to get into the game and make this option a reality.

How Video Calling Works on Telegram iOS & Android Apps

You might be wondering more about how the video calling feature works in Telegram, and we wanted to tell you all about using the feature. We wanted to first tell you that the feature is still in alpha, which means it’s actually still in testing mode. Even though it’s still in testing, Telegram rolled out the feature to everyone using the app. As long as you’re using the latest version of Telegram, you’ll be able to use the alpha version of video calling today.

You can just go into the profile page of the contact in order to begin using the video calling feature. It’s cool because the feature uses picture-in-picture if you prefer to use that option. Using picture-in-picture mode allows you to multi-task and also scroll through your chat log while on the face-to-face call. You also can choose to switch to just a voice call at any point in time during the conversation. It’s important to also note that Telegram does not support group video calling yet, but it will be coming within the next few months.

Video Calls in Telegram Use End-to-End Encryption- Will You Check it Out?

One of the many benefits of using Telegram is that it offers end-to-end encryption and it uses end-to-end encryption during video calls as well. For the app to already have end-to-end encryption for video calling while still in an alpha state is pretty impressive and we’re thankful for that encryption.

We also wanted to tell you that this update also includes more animated emoji which is always a good thing too. You can begin using the video call feature in Telegram right now if you upgrade to the latest version of Telegram. The update should automatically download to your device if you have that feature enabled on either your iOS or Android device.

Once you’ve had a chance to try out the new feature, we want to hear from you in the comments below. Do you currently use Telegram for your instant messaging needs? Have you been waiting forever for Telegram to get this new capability? What app have you been using in 2020 to make video calls? Do you find yourself using video calling more with the pandemic going on and so many people being forced to stay home or stay away from loved ones in nursing homes or in the hospital? What other features do you hope to come to Telegram in later updates?