Track Controls Added to Media Notification on Chromecast for Android

If you’ve used Chromecast in the past, then you know that you have the ability to adjust playback using any device that you have. You can start the cast on your smartphone and then stop the show you’re watching using another device, such as your TV or tablet. Track controls have been missing from the media notification section for a long time, but that’s now changing.

As long as your devices are all on the same network you’re able to use the casting notification from any device anywhere in your house. We wanted to tell you about an update to the media notifications, which is that new track controls have been added. Keep reading to learn more about the track controls and what these new options will allow you to do.

Chromecast Media Notification Adds Track Controls for Android Devices

We wanted to tell you all about the new options that have been added to the media notification that you’ll see on your Android device if you use Chromecast. You might remember that the casting notification had four buttons prior to this new update. Those four buttons included play and pause, mute and unmute, settings, and stop. The difficult part about this was that in order to use those buttons, you had to open up the media controls from the Home app.

There is now a new media notification that’s going to make it easier than before to skip tracks. You’ll see that the middle is the play and pause button with rewind being on one side of that and skip being on the other. This means that you’re going to be able to quickly skip a selection without having to fiddle with the menu.

We’ve included images that show you how the setup of the media notification section is after this update. With this new setup, you will be losing the settings button, but most people aren’t concerned about that. You are also able to disable the media notification if that’s what you want to do and it’s done quickly through the settings area from the Home app.

New Media Notification Track Controls Allow for Easy Chromecast Control

What’s really cool about this update is that it will work on both videos and music. That means if you’re listening to music on YouTube, the track controls will be right there within the media notification section. It’s going to be handy since you’ll no longer need to actually open up YouTube to skip a song or whatever it is you’re watching. If videos are more what you’re into, you’ll have the same simple track controls too, so you can easily skip Netflix videos as you see fit.

Google Play services actually control this notification so you should make sure you’ve updated to the latest Google Play services in order to see this update. Just in case you’re wondering the newest version is 20.36.15 and it’s available right now across all Android devices.

We also wanted to tell you that these controls have not yet rolled out to everyone. There are some people on Android 11 seeing the new track controls while others aren’t seeing it quite yet. Some Android users on Android 10 are seeing the new media notification track controls while others are not, so it’s still going through a slow process of rolling out to Android users.

Do You Like the New Track Controls in the Media Notification Area?

We are pleased with this change because it’s going to make it much easier than ever before to skip a video or song we don’t like in the app we’re using with Chromecast. It was always a hassle to have to sit there and open up the app first in order to get to these track controls. We’re not that worried about losing the settings button, although some might find that a bit of an issue. We want to know what you think about the new track controls found in the media notification for Google Chromecast.

In the comment section found below, we want to know if you like the new track controls found within the media notification of Google Chromecast. Do you think that you’ll be using the track controls more often now that they are right there as opposed to hidden within the app you’re using with Chromecast.

Are you someone that regularly skips songs on YouTube that are in your playlist? What effect do you think this change will have in the long run? Are there other options you wish were in the media notification section for Chromecast? If you dislike the new setup let us know why in the comments below and how it should be changed to improve it.