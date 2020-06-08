Valve Reschedules Steam Summer Game Festival for Next Week

Valve has decided to reschedule the Steam Summer Game Festival which was supposed to start on June 9. The company has made the decision to reschedule it for a week later than was planned and this announcement was just released a couple of days ago. We know a lot of people were excited about this festival, so it’s definitely disappointing that it’s been rescheduled. Keep reading to learn more about the event and why Valve made this move to reschedule it.

Valve Reschedules Steam Summer Game Festival

The news just broke a couple of days ago that Valve was rescheduling the Steam Summer Game Festival, which was supposed to kick off on June 9. If you haven’t heard about this event before, it’s one of the coolest events that Valve puts on every year. This year it was supposed to happen the same week that E3 was going on. E3 was also postponed a couple of weeks ago as we’ve mentioned previously due to coronavirus. Valve has decided to move the Steam Summer Game Festival to the week of June 16.

That’s only one more week from now and we’re happy that Valve only pushed back the event by one week. The company decided to just push it back as opposed to canceling it altogether or moving it weeks back from the original date. While Valve itself didn’t say what the reasoning was behind the move to June 16, we can only speculate it has something to do with the nationwide protests going on right now.

Steam Summer Game Festival Rescheduled but Cool Experiences Await

There are a lot of protests happening through the United States as well as the world due to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota by the police. The video of a cop kneeling on the neck of a black man as he told the officers he couldn’t breathe has gone viral and sparked protests and riots.

A lot of game companies have since pulled back and postponed several events in the wake of the protests, including Sony, Epic Games, and Electronic Arts. While Valve never said this was the reasoning for the week postponement, that would be the most likely reasoning behind it.

We also wanted to tell you a little bit about the cool experiences that you’ll find during the Steam Summer Game Festival. During this event, there will be a ton of playable experiences from games, although they will be fairly short in nature. There will also be demos available during the event which will be time-limited.

The games that you will be able to play and try out are all games that will be coming to Steam in the near future. Developers and game publishers will also be part of the event and it gives the community a chance to talk to and communicate with those developers.

Are You Going to Check Out the Steam Summer Game Festival June 16?

When it comes to these Steam Game Festival events, it has been a pretty rocky start due to circumstances often outside of the control of Valve. The first event went over really well and ran for 48-hours coinciding with The Game Awards Show. The second version of this event did end up happening in March, although it was supposed to coincide with the Game Developers Conference.

The Game Developers Conference was scheduled for the same week in March but was canceled due to the coronavirus. Now, the third edition of this event is happening a week later and there is no E3 alongside it. It’s good news that Valve has been moving forward with these events even when the other event they are supposed to coincide with ends up being canceled.

In the comments below, we want to know whether or not you will be checking out the Steam Summer Games Festival when it happens next week. We want to know if you’ve checked out any of these events in the past several months, such as the inaugural event or the spring event? Do you think that Valve should outright cancel these events if the main event that coincides with it ends up being canceled? Do you think that 2020 is just going to end up being a lost year due to everything happening in the world? What are you most looking forward to during the Steam Summer Game Festival?