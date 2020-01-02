Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions Released on Steam

The creator of Fire Emblem, Shouzo Kaga, has just released a new game on Steam this week. We’re very excited about this game called Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions. If you haven’t heard about the game before, it’s a JRPG that plays much better than it looks.

Even though the game seems more basic than some recent games, it has very good reviews from fans. This is the first game that the creator of Fire Emblem has released in 10-years.

If you loved playing Fire Emblem, then you definitely want to check out the new game that was just released to Steam. This game was developed by the creator of the popular game Fire Emblem. This new game is called Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions and it’s a JRPG that involves a lot of tactics. Even though the game itself looks very basic, it’s becoming a hit with fans pretty quickly. There are quite a few things that people seem to be loving about Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions.

What seems to be one of the biggest hits with this game is that it has a ton of maps and the maps are all interlocking. This means that the decisions you make in the game will connect the maps together in a very cool and deep way. The maps are complicated but also large. It’s not like you’ll only spend an hour on each map, which is something we love. Placement of your characters and the decisions you make will allow the maps to interlock. The ability for these maps to connect will bring you an even better experience.

We cannot talk enough about the maps, which are sprawling in nature, and it’s a huge hit with fans of the previous Fire Emblem game. The issue with Fire Emblem itself was the maps, with multiple people feeling like that game lacked sprawling maps.

Kaga actually took a 10-year break from the gaming industry and is just now getting back into it. He left after he developed a few more games between 1999 and 2005. It’s nice to see Kaga back in the gaming industry and developing these sprawling maps found in Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions.

A lot of people also don’t know that Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions was actually released way back in 2016, but it was only available in Japanese. This new Steam port of the game is the first time that the game will be available in English. You can find the English version on Steam right now, although it’s still in beta for a little while longer. It’s still undergoing some quality assurance testing, but the game is complete and functional on Steam right now.

One of the only remaining issues with the game is that there are some typos and similar issues. These issues will be fixed once the quality assurance testing is complete. Beyond typos, you shouldn’t find any issues with Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions even though it’s currently on Steam as a beta.

We also know that the price of the game on Steam is $20. The price isn’t that bad at all considering the large sprawling maps that are found in the game. A lot of games cost more than that and have much smaller maps, so this is definitely a great deal. Interlocking maps also provide more fun and make the game seem like one big giant world.

While some people may complain about the aesthetics of Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions, we think it’s a great game to get into this winter. For $20 you can’t complain really about the simpleness of the game or the lack of aesthetics. Keep in mind that Kaga is almost 70-years-old now.

Given his age, he isn’t worried about all of those details but instead is more worried about putting out a great game. This game is definitely full of tactics and interlocking maps. We want to know in the comments below whether or not you will be purchasing this game on Steam.

