VPN Service Comes to Speedtest iOS & Android Apps

This week, we have a lot to tell you about an app you might be using on your device. We’ve learned that Speedtest just rolled out a new update to both the iOS app and Android app. Within this new update, you’ll now have the ability to use a VPN, which is great for those concerned about privacy while browsing the Internet. We have all of the latest details about the Speedtest app so keep reading to learn more about this addition.

Speedtest App Testing VPN Service on iOS & Android

The main thing to know about the new VPN services being offered by Speedtest is that the VPN service itself is in beta. It’s being offered through the main Speedtest app on both mobile platforms, but it could have some glitches since it’s in beta. You might have heard about Speedtest before without realizing it, since the brand is called Ookla and it has become pretty popular over the last few years.

The Speedtest app comes to you from the same people who developed the Speedtest website as well as the desktop application. It’s a great app to use if you want to test out your bandwidth, and the new VPN services are going to bring even more functionality to this app. You don’t need to download a separate app to get the VPN service either since it’s being offered right there within the main Speedtest app.

Speedtest VPN Service Very Easy to Use Within App

If you want to check out the new VPN service offered within the Speedtest iOS or Android app, it’s very easy to get started. All you have to do is click a button within the app to initiate the VPN. After clicking the button, you will get a prompt from your operating system that asks if you would like to add the VPN to your device. Confirming the addition of the VPN to your device will then allow you to use the VPN service.

That means all of the traffic that’s coming from your iOS or Android device will then be routed through the servers of Speedtest VPN. For many people, this is a great additional layer of security when it comes to browsing the Internet. There is a downside here though, which is that your connection speed likely is going to go down a little bit.

Even though the speed might be downgraded a little, you won’t have to worry about your data getting into the hands of your ISP. Using the VPN service will also allow you to visit websites that were previously blocked. The best part about the beta testing of this new VPN service from within the Speedtest app is that it’s free to use and try out for yourself.

Paid Speedtest VPN Tiers Coming Soon to Speedtest Apps

While right now the VPN service is free to use, at some point in the future there will be varying levels of services offered that will require payment. Paid tiers will be coming to the Speedtest app for the VPN service, but that won’t happen until the beta testing has completed. It’s also important to note that if you use the VPN service, it will be a zero log type of service. This means that Speedtest itself will not have records of what people are using the service for or who has been using the service.

We don’t know the prices that will be used for the tiers as of yet, but we expect within the next month or two that we will get that information. If we hear any more details about the VPN service through Speedtest, we will be sure to let you know. In the comments below, we want to know what you think about Speedtest offering these VPN services through the main app.

Would you rather have a separate app for the VPN services or do you like that it’s being added right into the main app? Are you someone that tries to use a VPN when you can or do you not care about that level of privacy while you’re browsing on your iOS or Android device? If you want to try the VPN for free you can do so by downloading the app right now. Once you’ve tried it out, we want to know what you think is a fair price for this VPN service? Is there an amount of money you wouldn’t pay to have this VPN service on your iOS or Android device?