WhatsApp Dropping Support for Older iOS & Android Systems in February 2020

If you’re like a lot of people out there, you probably have WhatsApp installed on your iOS or Android device. We learned this week that the popular messaging app is going to be dropping support for older iOS and Android operating systems. This is not really that shocking given that most people have upgraded their devices to some of the more recent systems. Here is the latest information we have about the change and you can read about that below.

WhatsApp Soon Dropping Support for Older iOS & Android Devices

Within a matter of weeks, the social messaging app WhatsApp will be dropping support for the older operating systems. This will occur for both iOS and Android. The reason behind this move is that it’s difficult to put out different versions of security patches. By dropping support for older systems, WhatsApp will only have to release a couple of security patches. It will make the app much safer overall too since older systems are more vulnerable.

If you’re wondering which operating systems will be impacted by this move, WhatsApp will drop support for versions of Android prior to Android 4.0.3. On iOS, WhatsApp will be dropping support for all versions under iOS 9. This move is going to take place on February 1, 2020, which is only a few weeks away.

Once this happens, it will mean that you’ll lose support if you’re running any of these older operating systems mentioned above. In order to continue using WhatsApp you might need to actually upgrade your device. If you are on a semi-new device, then you finally will be forced to download the latest update on your iOS or Android.

WhatsApp Drops Support for Older Mobile Systems but Seems to Have Little Impact Overall

It’s definitely big news that WhatsApp is finally dropping support for these older iOS and Android devices. The good news is that it seems to not have much impact overall on users. According to statistics from 91 mobiles, it seems 99.6 percent of those on Android already have upgraded above Android 4.0.3. This is Android version Ice Cream Sandwich.

Those on iOS seem to upgrade their operating systems much quicker, which is something we already figured out. The statistics show that over 91 percent of iOS devices have upgraded to iOS 12 or higher. So it appears that the new WhatsApp policy isn’t going to impact that many people overall.

Even though it’s a small group, it’s still going to impact a segment of the user base who rely on WhatsApp for messaging. This is especially true outside of the United States. We’re actually a bit surprised it took the social messaging app this long to drop support for these older systems. Many other apps dropped support a while ago for these systems.

Do You Regularly Upgrade Your Operating System or Device?

What we’re interested in is whether or not this move will finally get those lagging behind to upgrade their operating system or device. We want to know in the comments below whether you are one of these people that are below Android 4.0.3 or iOS 12. Is it that you just don’t want to upgrade to the newer operating systems? There are also people who won’t upgrade due to the lack of tech knowledge when it comes to new features. Another issue that happens is that some older devices are unable to update beyond a certain point.

We know that the iPhone 4S cannot be upgraded above iOS 9 and similar situations occur on older Android devices too. Are you someone that is running on an older iOS or Android device and simply cannot upgrade to a newer operating system?

Will you be upgrading your device in order to continue to run WhatsApp? Are you just going to find a new messaging service to use? Let us know whether or not you think dropping support for these older systems is a good idea or if you think it will make apps like WhatsApp lose a lot of business.