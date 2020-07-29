YouTube Music Integration Comes to Android TV YouTube App

If you’ve been using the YouTube app on your Android TV, you might want to check out the latest features that have arrived via a new server-side update. There are a couple of big changes landing on the YouTube app for Android TV. This new update makes the app bigger and better than ever before. One of the biggest changes is that there is now YouTube Music integration in the Android TV YouTube app. We have the details of this update so read on to learn what you’ll find in the new YouTube app for Android TV.

YouTube Android TV App Brings YouTube Music Integration

We’re happy to report that the YouTube app for Android TV just received a new server-side update. Since this is a server-side update, you’ll notice the changes automatically once they roll out to your location. You won’t need to download the update but it might be a few days before you notice the new features for yourself. This update is going to bring a couple of new features and tweaks that we know you’ll love.

The biggest addition to the YouTube Android TV app is that you’ll now have YouTube Music right there within the Android TV YouTube app itself. The addition of YouTube Music can be found by the additional music tab that will appear on your YouTube app.

The oddity about YouTube Music is that there hasn’t been an official YouTube Music app released. Considering that Google Play Music is being discontinued by Google, it’s alarming that there isn’t a YouTube Music app as of yet. Hopefully, we will get a YouTube Music app, but until then you can find it within the main YouTube app.

YouTube Music Integration Easy to Spot in Android TV YouTube App

If you’re wondering just how easy it is to find the new YouTube Music tab within the YouTube Android TV app, you’ll be happy to know it’s really easy! The YouTube Music integration in the YouTube Android TV app is easy to spot as well. If you want to use the YouTube Music tab, simply load up the app and look on the sidebar. The tab is right there in the sidebar.

We love this addition because it allows you to quickly get to the music you want. The functionality is all integrated right there within the app and it will show you your recent YouTube music choices. There is also a “Daily Mix” section and generated playlists that you might like to check out.

There are a few downsides to this integration right into the main YouTube app on Android TV. One of the issues is that the user interface is a little clunky and it’s also not very functional. You aren’t able to play the music in the background, which may be an issue for people who want to listen to music on Android TV but only in the background while doing other things.

Another issue is that you can’t browse music while there is currently a song playing, so this makes it difficult. A lot of people like to browse through music while listening so that they can quickly find another tune to play. You won’t be able to browse music or put the music in the background, and that functionality is something a lot of people enjoy.

YouTube Android TV App Brings YouTube Music Integration & More HDR Support

While the addition of YouTube Music is the biggest and best addition to the YouTube Android TV app, there’s another addition we’d like to tell you about. You will find that there is expanded HDR support, which is great for those that use this app. We’ve found that the HDR support is now working for even more Android TV devices, so that’s a huge plus for the app itself.

Beyond that, you also will notice that there are some subtle changes to the icons that can be found in the sidebar. The icons have been redone and the style is changed slightly. While this isn’t a huge development, it’s a welcome change and makes the icons look much better.

We want to know whether or not you’ve been using the YouTube app on your Android TV. Do you like to listen to music through your Android TV or do you still prefer to use your smartphone? Are you disappointed that there still isn’t a dedicated YouTube Music app? Will you be using YouTube Music on your Android TV? Are you annoyed that you can’t listen to the music in the background or is that not an issue for you specifically?